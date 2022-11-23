$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2018 Toyota Tacoma
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9393667
- Stock #: 23UTNA29878
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6JX029878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE CRUSH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,124 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1