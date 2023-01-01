Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

88,585 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650443
  • Stock #: 23UTNA30758
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1JX130758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA30758
  • Mileage 88,585 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
