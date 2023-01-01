$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
66,607KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10512945
- Stock #: P697999AA
- VIN: 5TFAY5F19JX728662
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P697999AA
- Mileage 66,607 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With immense power and a towing capacity large enough to pull the moon around with ease, the 2018 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to pick up trucks. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,607 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. The top of the range 4x4 Crewmax 2018 Toyota Tundra is the perfect luxury work truck with outstanding reliability and quality. Options include class 4 towing harness, tow hitch, brake controller, trailer sway control, 1180 pounds towing payload, upgraded aluminum wheels, heavy duty suspension, slide and tilt power sunroof with sunshade, power rear window with defroster, power heated side mirrors with auto dimming and turn signal indicators, exterior chrome accessories package, power front and rear windows, front fog lamps, cargo lamp, high mount stop light, premium JBL 12 speaker stereo mated to a 7 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, premium navigation with voice recognition, real time traffic display, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth capability, USB input, Entune selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, systems monitor, front power heated/ventilated bucket seats with memory, leather seats front and rear, remote keyless entry, multiple floor and overhead storage compartments, metal look interior accents, distance pacing cruise control, front and rear cup holders, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1