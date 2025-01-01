Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

35,997 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

12452098

2018 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
35,997KM
VIN VNKKTUD33JA089576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA89576
  • Mileage 35,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

