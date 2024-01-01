Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD! Black on Black! 7-Passenger Local Vehicle! One Owner Low KM! Navigation System Back-Up Camera w/ Park Assist Panoramic Moonroof Black Leather Seats Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats Blind Spot Assist Remote Start + much, much, more! Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 72,936 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Atlass trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

72,936 KM

Details Description

$28,795

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI Nav, Leather, Pano Roof

11954682

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6 FSI Nav, Leather, Pano Roof

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,936KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA7JC501067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV1067
  • Mileage 72,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline AWD!

Black on Black!

7-Passenger
Local Vehicle!
One Owner
Low KM!

Navigation System
Back-Up Camera w/ Park Assist
Panoramic Moonroof
Black Leather Seats
Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Remote Start
+ much, much, more!

Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 72,936 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$28,795

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Volkswagen Atlas