$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Passat
2.0 TSI Trendline+
2018 Volkswagen Passat
2.0 TSI Trendline+
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,909KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWAA7A3XJC035712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # SE926329A
- Mileage 165,909 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, TINTED WINDOWS
The 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. Powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, it delivers a balance of efficiency and performance. The Passat Trendline offers a smooth ride while maintaining decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long highway drives. The exterior design features clean lines, offering a modern yet understated look. With its spacious cabin, the Passat Trendline accommodates up to five passengers comfortably, providing ample legroom both in the front and rear seats.
Inside, the 2018 Passat Trendline boasts a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin features quality materials, and while the design is conservative, it feels well-built and comfortable. Standard features include keyless entry, a rearview camera, and automatic headlights. Safety is also a priority, with features like stability control, multiple airbags, and available driver assistance systems. Overall, the 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline combines solid performance, practicality, and a well-equipped interior, making it a compelling option for those in search of a dependable midsize sedan.
The 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. Powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, it delivers a balance of efficiency and performance. The Passat Trendline offers a smooth ride while maintaining decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long highway drives. The exterior design features clean lines, offering a modern yet understated look. With its spacious cabin, the Passat Trendline accommodates up to five passengers comfortably, providing ample legroom both in the front and rear seats.
Inside, the 2018 Passat Trendline boasts a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin features quality materials, and while the design is conservative, it feels well-built and comfortable. Standard features include keyless entry, a rearview camera, and automatic headlights. Safety is also a priority, with features like stability control, multiple airbags, and available driver assistance systems. Overall, the 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline combines solid performance, practicality, and a well-equipped interior, making it a compelling option for those in search of a dependable midsize sedan.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
2018 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI Trendline+ 165,909 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6t 99,424 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8 Passenger 108,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Volkswagen Passat