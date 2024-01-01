Menu
ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, TINTED WINDOWS The 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. Powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, it delivers a balance of efficiency and performance. The Passat Trendline offers a smooth ride while maintaining decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long highway drives. The exterior design features clean lines, offering a modern yet understated look. With its spacious cabin, the Passat Trendline accommodates up to five passengers comfortably, providing ample legroom both in the front and rear seats. Inside, the 2018 Passat Trendline boasts a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin features quality materials, and while the design is conservative, it feels well-built and comfortable. Standard features include keyless entry, a rearview camera, and automatic headlights. Safety is also a priority, with features like stability control, multiple airbags, and available driver assistance systems. Overall, the 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline combines solid performance, practicality, and a well-equipped interior, making it a compelling option for those in search of a dependable midsize sedan.

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
165,909KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWAA7A3XJC035712

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SE926329A
  • Mileage 165,909 KM

Vehicle Description

ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, TINTED WINDOWS

The 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline is a well-rounded midsize sedan that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. Powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, it delivers a balance of efficiency and performance. The Passat Trendline offers a smooth ride while maintaining decent fuel economy, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long highway drives. The exterior design features clean lines, offering a modern yet understated look. With its spacious cabin, the Passat Trendline accommodates up to five passengers comfortably, providing ample legroom both in the front and rear seats.

Inside, the 2018 Passat Trendline boasts a user-friendly infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin features quality materials, and while the design is conservative, it feels well-built and comfortable. Standard features include keyless entry, a rearview camera, and automatic headlights. Safety is also a priority, with features like stability control, multiple airbags, and available driver assistance systems. Overall, the 2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline combines solid performance, practicality, and a well-equipped interior, making it a compelling option for those in search of a dependable midsize sedan.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

