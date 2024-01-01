Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

121,401 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 11013344
  2. 11013344
  3. 11013344
  4. 11013344
  5. 11013344
  6. 11013344
  7. 11013344
  8. 11013344
  9. 11013344
  10. 11013344
  11. 11013344
  12. 11013344
  13. 11013344
  14. 11013344
  15. 11013344
  16. 11013344
  17. 11013344
  18. 11013344
  19. 11013344
  20. 11013344
  21. 11013344
  22. 11013344
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,401KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX4JM044275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA44275
  • Mileage 121,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Third Row Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip 138,438 KM $13,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Lexus RX 350 AWD 41,705 KM $51,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester Limited w/ Eyesight CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Subaru Forester Limited w/ Eyesight CVT 136,500 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan