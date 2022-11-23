$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION - Navigation
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,982KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9335944
- Stock #: GV11027B
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX9JM026998
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV11027B
- Mileage 52,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Completely redesigned and more refined than the last model this new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is better than ever. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 52,982 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Towering above the competition, this luxuriously fitted out Tiguan Highline 4MOTION has all the best gadgets and features VW has to offer. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, Fender Digital Audio system with 8 speakers, satellite navigation, voice control, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power front seats, leather upholstered seats front and rear, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air, door mirrors and drivers seats memory control, blind spot sensor, back up camera, forward and rear collision alerts, front and rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.33 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Heated Front Comfort Seats
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces
USB Audio Input (x3)
RADIO: DISCOVER MEDIA W/8.0" TOUCHSCREEN
Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers
Wheels: 7J x 18" Nizza Alloy
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1