2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335944

9335944 Stock #: GV11027B

GV11027B VIN: 3VV4B7AX9JM026998

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV11027B

Mileage 52,982 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.33 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Remote CD player Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Heated Front Comfort Seats Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces USB Audio Input (x3) RADIO: DISCOVER MEDIA W/8.0" TOUCHSCREEN Fender Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers Wheels: 7J x 18" Nizza Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.