2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 4 , 3 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9998201

9998201 Stock #: P533782A

P533782A VIN: 3VV2B7AX0JM027741

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P533782A

Mileage 174,318 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.