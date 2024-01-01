$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Acura RDX
Base AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2019 Acura RDX
Base AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,700KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8TC2H37KL801560
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2153A
- Mileage 77,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Clearly restructured to look and feel modern and distinct among the crowd of crossover SUV's, this Acura RDX has become a true social status statement. This 2019 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
the 2019 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Restyled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This SUV has 77,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is Base AWD. This entry level RDX is equipped with more goodies than its price tag suggests with power moonroof, leatherette seats, driver memory settings, heated front seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, HD Radio, Siri EyesFree, USB connectivity, and texting and e-mail assistance. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other great features like automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and automatic tilt down, LED lighting, HomeLink remote system, multi-angle rearview camera, multi function steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and paddle shifters really round out this SUV. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Clearly restructured to look and feel modern and distinct among the crowd of crossover SUV's, this Acura RDX has become a true social status statement. This 2019 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
the 2019 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Restyled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This SUV has 77,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is Base AWD. This entry level RDX is equipped with more goodies than its price tag suggests with power moonroof, leatherette seats, driver memory settings, heated front seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi, HD Radio, Siri EyesFree, USB connectivity, and texting and e-mail assistance. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic highbeams. Other great features like automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and automatic tilt down, LED lighting, HomeLink remote system, multi-angle rearview camera, multi function steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and paddle shifters really round out this SUV. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T - Low Mileage 13,275 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Laramie - $293.95 /Wk 102,691 KM $61,599 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler 300 Touring L - $128.97 /Wk 50,806 KM $35,375 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Acura RDX