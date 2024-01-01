$59,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A7
Sportback Technik 55 TFSI quattro Loaded
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B6210
- Mileage 58,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control!
Navigation System
360 Camera
Cooled Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Upgraded Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
+ much, much, more!
A luxury sedan with the utility of a hatchback and the performance of a sports car. Only the Audi A7 can do that. This 2019 Audi A7 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a new rear graphic, a lower stance, and a re-imagined front end giving it a much wider and demanding look, this 2019 Audi A7 is a clear benchmark for what a technologically infused performance vehicle should look and feel like. With loads of style, premium comfort and an exceptional on road performance, there is nothing much like this Audi A7.This sedan has 58,056 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A7 Sportback's trim level is Technik 55 TFSI quattro. Upgrade to this sleek Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik S tronic and experience true premium performance and luxury. It comes equipped with a power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirrors, a power trunk, front and rear fog lamps, LED brake lights, a premium 16 speaker B&O stereo with voice activation and integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, heated rear seats, heated and ventilated front bucket seats, a sport leather heated steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front air conditioning, rear window power blind, rear door windows manual sun blinds, selective service internet access, cruise control, a homelink garage door transmitter, full leather seat trim, front and rear parking sensors, blind sport detection, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and three more added cameras for each side of the vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
