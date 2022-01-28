$84,831+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2019 Audi e-tron
Technik quattro Local, Clean History, Prestige Mo
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$84,831
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164684
- Stock #: BA5515
- VIN: WA1VAAGE7KB005515
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BA5515
- Mileage 42,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Clean History, Prestige Model, Head-Up Display, Bang and Olufsen Audio, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Genuine Wood Trim, 3D/360 Camera We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $86995 - is just $84831! This Audi e-tron is a plug-in hybrid luxury car with hatchback versatility. This 2019 Audi e-tron is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Just because you’re looking for the efficiency and versatility of a hybrid vehicle doesn’t mean you should sacrifice on premium features or performance. This plug-in hybrid electric Audi e-tron can offer the cleaner, more efficient operation of an electric vehicle couples\d with the long-distance cruising range and convenience of a gasoline drivetrain. With this Audi, you can enjoy the best of both worlds in one beautifully designed vehicle. This SUV has 42,046 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Asynchronous Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our e-tron's trim level is Technik quattro. This e-Tron is more than just a fully electric SUV, it comes with style and tech like 5 arm black accented alloy wheels, sunroof, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, power liftgate, navigation, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, Audi smartphone interface, heated and cooled leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, head-up display, proximity key, wood trim, Audi parking system, Audi Pre Sense, a 360 degree parking camera, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Bang And Olufsen Audio, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $585.91 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.