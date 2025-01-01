$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q3
2.0T Technik
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Used
52,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FECF35K1066808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,453 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
