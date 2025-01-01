Menu
2019 Audi Q3

52,453 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik

12346758

2019 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FECF35K1066808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-XXXX

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Audi Q3