2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,477KM
VIN WA1BNAFY1K2102342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,477 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2019 Audi Q5 is completely revised, hiding all the new components under the beautiful body. This 2019 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This SUV has 73,477 kms. It's black clear coat in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q5's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Park Assist, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Audi Q5