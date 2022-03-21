2019 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 8 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8729183

Stock #: GV077470A

VIN: 5UXTS3C55K0Z03472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,888 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Sport Seats Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Leatherette Upholstery Front Reading Lights Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Forward Collision Mitigation Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Adaptive suspension 3.385 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Apple CarPlay 12 Speakers Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Climate Control Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation SPORT PACKAGE Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM High Beam Assist Synthetic Leather Seats Parking sensors: front and rear Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/HiFi Sound System WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" FR/21" X 9.5" RR M (STYLE 718M)

