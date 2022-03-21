$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X3
2019 BMW X3
M40i - Sport Package - Heated Seats
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,888KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8729183
- Stock #: GV077470A
- VIN: 5UXTS3C55K0Z03472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,888 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X3 is a versatile premium crossover that delivers on all of your expectations. This 2019 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This low mileage SUV has just 15,888 kms. It's phytonic blue metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X3's trim level is M40i. Aggressive and powerful, with plenty of room and luxurious levels of comfort. This BMW X3 M40i incorporated performance and luxury in a seamless way, and comes standard with options such as a twin power turbo inline six cylinder engine mated to a sport automatic transmission, sports elegant alloy wheels, fully automatic projector headlights, a powerful 12 speaker stereo with integrated on board navigation, front heated sport seats with adjustable bolsters, push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart device integration, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, active forward collision protection, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Package, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Sport Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Apple CarPlay
12 Speakers
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
SPORT PACKAGE
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
High Beam Assist
Synthetic Leather Seats
Parking sensors: front and rear
Emergency communication system: Intelligent Emergency Call
Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/HiFi Sound System
WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" FR/21" X 9.5" RR M (STYLE 718M)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
