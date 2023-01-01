Menu
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

48,163 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

EV Premier

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10349895
  • Stock #: 23UEBA04847
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S00K4104847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Dark Galvanized / Sky Cool Gr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UEBA04847
  • Mileage 48,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SUMMIT WHITE
Electric Drive Unit 200 HP (mmf) - Other (W/2LZ)
Electronic Transmission (muq) - Automatic
Wheel Locks (LPO)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

