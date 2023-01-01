$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10349895
- Stock #: 23UEBA04847
- VIN: 1G1FZ6S00K4104847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Dark Galvanized / Sky Cool Gr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UEBA04847
- Mileage 48,163 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SUMMIT WHITE
Electric Drive Unit 200 HP (mmf) - Other (W/2LZ)
Electronic Transmission (muq) - Automatic
Wheel Locks (LPO)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1