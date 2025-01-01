Menu
Low Mileage! Drive with confidence in this sleek and efficient Chevrolet Bolt. This 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 42,240 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Bolt EVs trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this Bolt Premier will get you unique aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, rear park assist with blind spot detection and a 360 surround view camera. It also includes remote keyless entry with push button start, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes a Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar and built-in 4G LTE capability. This top of the line Bolt also features teen driver technology, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus many more modern safety features.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV9459T
  • Mileage 42,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Drive with confidence in this sleek and efficient Chevrolet Bolt. This 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 42,240 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Bolt EV's trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this Bolt Premier will get you unique aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, rear park assist with blind spot detection and a 360 surround view camera. It also includes remote keyless entry with push button start, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes a Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar and built-in 4G LTE capability. This top of the line Bolt also features teen driver technology, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus many more modern safety features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt