2019 Chevrolet Colorado

39,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

LT W/1SA - $398 B/W

LT W/1SA - $398 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6505776
  • Stock #: M620380A
  • VIN: 1GCPTEE13K1192645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M620380A
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Full of modern technology and full size utility in a midsize package, let this Colorado change your mind about midsize trucks. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 39,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $397.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Pickup box
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Door handles, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Steering wheel, heated
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Radio, HD
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Bumpers, rear, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Wireless Charging for compatible cell phones
Trailer brake controller, integrated
HD Rear Vision Camera
Headlamps, projector-type
Transfer case shield
Tailgate handle, Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle, LPO.)
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Bedliner, spray-on, Black with Chevrolet logo (Includes ZR2 logo.)
Off-Road Appearance Package
Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
LPO, Off-Road rocker protection
Tires, 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall 31" Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac
Tire, spare 265/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

