Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

9,000 KM

Details Description Features

$121,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$121,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06, 3LZ, Z07 Performance Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06, 3LZ, Z07 Performance Package

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

  1. 1647647296
  2. 1647647296
  3. 1647647296
  4. 1647647294
  5. 1647647294
  6. 1647647294
  7. 1647647297
  8. 1647647297
  9. 1647647295
  10. 1647647297
  11. 1647647295
  12. 1647647297
  13. 1647647297
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$121,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349699
  • Stock #: A2888
  • VIN: 1G1YU2D65K5603428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3LZ Package - Navigation, Front camera with PDR, Curb View Camera, BOSE Sound

Z07 Performance Package - Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Z07 Suspension

Carbon Fibre Ground Effects, Competition Sport Bucket Seats, 8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic

Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Lock Package, Battery Protection Package.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

3LZ
Z07 Performance Package
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 134,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0
 191,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 118,000 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Call Dealer

604-756-XXXX

(click to show)

604-756-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory