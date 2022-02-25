$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 - Brembo Brakes - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356227
- Stock #: AG1083
- VIN: 1G1YU2D62K5605931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 15,512 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Stunning performance, a refined interior, and head-turning good looks are just the beginning of what makes this Chevy Corvette one of the finest sports cars. This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2019 Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it one of the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made! This low mileage coupe has just 15,512 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 650HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corvette's trim level is Z06. This Corvette Z06 combines an incredible engine with a lightweight, race-bred chassis to provide you with the ultimate Corvette driving experience. The Performance package utilizes high tech materials such as carbon fibre to create an aggressive design, while producing a high level of functional downforce. You will receive a Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension, Brembo brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, unique aluminum wheels and a performance exhaust. This Z06 also comes with smooth leather seats, a Bose premium audio system, Chevrolet MyLink with an 8 inch touchscreen, a rear vision camera, automatic climate control with 8-way power adjustable seats, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brembo Brakes, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sport Suspension.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Sport Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
Brembo Brakes
Chevrolet MyLink
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1