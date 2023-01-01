Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

46,666 KM

LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

46,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632834
  • Stock #: AG1186
  • VIN: 3G1BC6SM4KS534643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,666 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 46,666 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cruze's trim level is LS. Packed with a long list of features, this Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear view camera 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 4-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a theft-deterrent system and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

