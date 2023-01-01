$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LS - 4G LTE - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,666KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10632834
- Stock #: AG1186
- VIN: 3G1BC6SM4KS534643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,666 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 46,666 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LS. Packed with a long list of features, this Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear view camera 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 4-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a theft-deterrent system and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4g Lte, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1