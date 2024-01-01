$17,484+ tax & licensing
LT Nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
LT Nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV7196
- Mileage 89,359 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Trade!
Local Car!
Low KM
Economical 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
FWD (Good in All-Weather)
Navigation through Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Back-Up Camera w. Park Assist
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Wireless Bluetooth
Sirius XM Satellite Radio
+ much, much, more!
This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze offers a big-car ride in a compact package with a huge trunk and plenty of high-tech infotainment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 89,359 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.
