For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, this stylish 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage sedan has just 26,622 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LS. This Chevy Cruze is surprisingly affordable for the amount of features it offers. This sedan is equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power side mirrors, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, 4g Wifi, Bluetooth, Touchscreen.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Keyless Entry
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Tire sealant and inflator kit
TOUCHSCREEN
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Glass, solar absorbing
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) steel with full bolt-on wheel covers
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Audio system feature, 4-speaker system
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mouldings, Black beltline
Wheel, spare, none
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tires, 195/65R15 all-season, blackwall
Headlamps, halogen twin reflectors with automatic on/off and delay
Tire, spare, none
Seat, rear, folding
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted
Engine control, stop-start system override
Windows, power with Express-Down
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
4G WiFi
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
