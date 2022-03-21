$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Heated Seats
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
74,505KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933215
- Stock #: NP478872AA
- VIN: 1G1BF5SM6K7118464
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NP478872AA
- Mileage 74,505 KM
Vehicle Description
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 74,505 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leatherette Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Leatherette seat trim
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
17" aluminum wheels
LED Lights
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
4G LTE
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seat
Teen Driver Technology
Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster
Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
2 Rear USB Charging Ports
2 Front USB Ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
