$31,999
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay - $216 B/W
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
101,276KM
Used
- Stock #: PI137818A
- VIN: 2GNAXVEX9K6144568
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32959 - Our Price is just $31999!
With a composed chassis, a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat, the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 101,276 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39211 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Trailering equipment
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
18" aluminum wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
6 Speaker Audio System Feature
Bluetooth® For Phone
4G WiFi
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM
Teen Driver Technology
Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports
3.17 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Factory Installed Trailer Hitch
Dual Stainless-Steel Exhaust w/Bright Tips
Body-Colour Trailer Hitch Close-Out Cover
