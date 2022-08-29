2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 2 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9285766

9285766 Stock #: PI137818A

PI137818A VIN: 2GNAXVEX9K6144568

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PI137818A

Mileage 101,276 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Premium Cloth Seat Trim Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Onstar Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Trailering equipment Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels 18" aluminum wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Panic Alarm Touch Screen Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Apple CarPlay/Android Auto 6 Speaker Audio System Feature Bluetooth® For Phone 4G WiFi Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM Teen Driver Technology Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports 3.17 Final Drive Axle Ratio Factory Installed Trailer Hitch Dual Stainless-Steel Exhaust w/Bright Tips Body-Colour Trailer Hitch Close-Out Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

