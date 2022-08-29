2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 9 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9017758

9017758 Stock #: AG1118A

AG1118A VIN: 1GCPYFED5KZ238768

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AG1118A

Mileage 91,942 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Locking Tailgate Safety Rear View Camera Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen EZ-lift tailgate 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.