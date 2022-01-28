$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country - $697 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8269359
- Stock #: AB1508
- VIN: 1GC4KYEY6KF271492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,076 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Dominate both the road and the worksite in this Chevy Silverado HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,076 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, a rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $696.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
WIRELESS CHARGING
Premium Audio
Navigation
Chrome Accents
Touch Screen
Lane Keep Assist
EZ-lift tailgate
