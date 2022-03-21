$18,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2019 Chevrolet Spark
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Cruise Control - $128 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
64,646KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813975
- Stock #: AH9311A
- VIN: KL8CD6SA2KC744736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19568 - Our Price is just $18998!
Forget what you thought you knew about small cars. The Chevy Spark has changed the game! This 2019 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2019 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better. This hatchback has 64,646 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with Stabilitrak and traction control to keep you safely on the road no matter the weather conditions. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.91 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23280 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Power windows w/driver express up/down
Remote panic alarm
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front high-back bucket seats
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Mylink
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
15" aluminum wheels
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
4G LTE
3.76 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM
2-Way Manual Front Passenger w/Manual Recline
4-Way Driver Fore/Aft Manual w/Manual Recline
Power Door Locks w/Automatic Emergency Unlock
Body-Colour Manual-Folding Heated Outside Mirrors
Remote Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm Button
Content Theft Alarm Theft Deterrent System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1