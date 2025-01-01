Menu
2019 Chevrolet Suburban

142,319 KM

$42,895

+ tax & licensing
12273765

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Used
142,319KM
VIN 1GNSKHKC6KR108220

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV8220
  • Mileage 142,319 KM

Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

This Chevy Suburban is the ideal vehicle for the modern family that doesnt know where the next path will take them, but is always ready for what's ahead. This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Chevy Suburban is aimed at shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs. This SUV has 142,319 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Suburban's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Suburban LT is a great choice as you'll receive plenty of additional features such as a power liftgate, IntelliBeam headlights, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats that are heated in the front, power adjustable pedals, lane keep assist plus a forward collision warning system. This impressive SUV also includes lane departure warning, aluminum wheels, teen driver technology, rear park assist and a premium smooth riding suspension. Additional features include an 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats and a remote vehicle starter, assist side steps and a third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

POWER SEAT

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604381XXXX

