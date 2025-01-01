$42,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Suburban
LT Loaded, Leather, Nav, CarPlay
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$42,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV8220
- Mileage 142,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This Chevy Suburban is the ideal vehicle for the modern family that doesnt know where the next path will take them, but is always ready for what's ahead. This 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chevy Suburban is aimed at shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs. This SUV has 142,319 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Suburban's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Suburban LT is a great choice as you'll receive plenty of additional features such as a power liftgate, IntelliBeam headlights, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats that are heated in the front, power adjustable pedals, lane keep assist plus a forward collision warning system. This impressive SUV also includes lane departure warning, aluminum wheels, teen driver technology, rear park assist and a premium smooth riding suspension. Additional features include an 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats and a remote vehicle starter, assist side steps and a third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
