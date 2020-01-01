BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE & ANDROID PLAY, DUAL A/C, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PROXIMITY ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, LEATHER INTERIOR.

The 2019 Chrysler 300 might announce itself loudly, both through sharp exterior lines and the rumble of an available V6engine. But one of its best qualities is how well it shuts out the noise and bumpy roads along the daily commute. The 300's appeal continues with its modern tech features. The infotainment system ranks as one of our favorites with its large touchscreen interface, a wide range of features, and quick responses. We also like the two available premium sound systems as well as a full set of driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas.


