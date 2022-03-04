$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Used
- Listing ID: 8528108
- Stock #: AB1546
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG4KH656223
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With a comfortable back seat, impressive safety and comfort features, and one of the biggest, fastest motors available in a car, the Challenger is here to be your everyday driver and your race car all in one. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Challenger's trim level is SXT. This Challenger SXT is an impressive machine with heavy duty engine cooling, a performance suspension, and a sport mode making this V6 feel like more motor than it is. LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, and automatic headlamps with LED accents give a cool look while also helping you be safe. On the interior, you get interior accents, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, brake assistance, and a rear view camera for comfort and convenience. Keeping you connected is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, and an aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZAG4KH656223.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
UConnect
