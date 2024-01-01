Menu
2019 Dodge Charger SXT NO ACCIDENTS!!

2019 Dodge Charger

67,762 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

SXT NO ACCIDENTS!!

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG9KH727016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,762 KM

Vehicle Description

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS


Introducing the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT a powerhouse of performance and style that takes driving to a whole new level. Unleash the thrill of the open road with this dynamic sedan, blending cutting-edge technology with classic American muscle.


Key Features:


Muscle Meets Elegance: The Charger SXT boasts a sleek and aggressive exterior design, combining iconic muscle car elements with modern sophistication. Stand out on the road with its bold lines, distinctive grille, and eye-catching LED lighting.


Powerful Performance: Under the hood, experience the exhilarating power of the 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine, delivering an impressive balance of performance and efficiency. Feel the rush as the Charger SXT effortlessly accelerates, providing a driving experience that's second to none.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected and in control with the latest technology features. The Uconnect® infotainment system brings a responsive touchscreen, smartphone integration, and available navigation. Whether it's entertainment, navigation, or hands-free communication, the Charger SXT keeps you connected on the go.


Comfortable and Spacious Interior: Inside, the Charger SXT offers a refined and comfortable cabin. Enjoy premium materials, supportive seats, and ample space for both passengers and cargo. This sedan seamlessly blends comfort with performance.


Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing that the Charger SXT is equipped with advanced safety features. From available adaptive cruise control to blind-spot monitoring, the Charger prioritizes your safety on every journey.


Customization Options: Make your Charger SXT uniquely yours with a range of available customization options. From exterior colors to wheel designs, tailor this iconic sedan to suit your personal style.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Charger