$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Dodge Charger
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8164858
- Stock #: N132346A
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG5KH513803
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N132346A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2019 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This awesome sedan comes standard with aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, automatic headlamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXBG5KH513803.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
UConnect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1