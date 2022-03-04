$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8559713
- Stock #: B0008
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG1KH510008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Uconnect, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera A muscle car for the family, this Dodge Charger offers the style and stance to intimidate more mainstream sedans. This 2019 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 55,822 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This awesome sedan comes standard with aluminum wheels, power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, automatic headlamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker audio system. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXBG1KH510008. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
