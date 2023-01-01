$CALL+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2019 Dodge Durango
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
92,766KM
Used
Listing ID: 10213674
Stock #: P631959A
VIN: 1C4RDJDG8KC708099
Vehicle Details
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Mileage 92,766 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 92,766 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this GT gets a better motor, power liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, all wheel drive, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic headlights, racetrack LED taillamps, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with more style and comfort than you would believe with an auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, and automatic tri-zone climate control. Keeping the whole family entertained on long trips is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB with dual remote USB, SD card slot, aux jack, six speakers, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG8KC708099.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $157.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1