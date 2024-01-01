$62,590+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T - Sunroof
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T - Sunroof
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$62,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1C4SDJCT5KC722915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2140A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Dodge Durango is more than a family SUV with its impressive performance and features. This 2019 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Filled with impressive standard features, this Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.It's db black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is known for performance and this R/T Durango is no exception. A huge V8, 8 speed transmission, a really cool electronic T shifter, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, a high speed engine controller, all wheel drive, and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Rain sensing wipers, roof rails, acoustic windshield, automatic HID headlights, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, racetrack LED taillamps, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, rear view camera, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. For navigation and connectivity, you get the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system with navigation, a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM with Travel Link and Traffic, USB with dual remote USB, SD card slot, aux jack, a premium Alpine sound system with 9 speakers, and a 115 volt power outlet. For unmatched interior luxury there are chrome interior accents, leather door panels, auto dimming rear view mirror, leather seats, heated front and 2nd row seats, ventilated front seats, power driver seat, front passenger power flat folding seat, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, illuminated front cup holders, proximity entry, and automatic tri-zone climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Suede Bucket Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT5KC722915.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Leather Suede Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
