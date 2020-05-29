2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- CarFax
- 2 keys
We need your tradecant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? Thats ok we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways.
This 2019 Dodge Gr. Caravan GT comes in excellent shape and with extra-low km! Accident-free, Locally Driven, Ex-Lease, Ex-Rental, FWD that comes with New Tires. This Van is coming with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Satellite Radio, Dual A/C, Tinted Windows, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Second Row Power Windows, Power sliding doors, Power Lift Gate, Auto-dimming mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Auto headlights, Fog lights, Power seats, Power windows, Power mirrors, and more features. It has a seating capacity of 7 people to accommodate the entire family and more. Extra Bonus: Second Row DVD player, Leather Interior, and Alloy Rims.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory just ask! Well do our best to fulfill your needs because at Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Ltd we value our return customers and are always looking to earn new business. Drive down to our location at 30285 Automall Dr, call or email and tell us how we can help you. Plus, check out our ever-changing inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. A second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
