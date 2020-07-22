2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort air Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Rear DVD Entertainment Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Parkview Back-Up Camera Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Power Sliding Rear Doors RADIO: 430 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 75 L Fuel Tank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6.5" Touchscreen AM / FM / CD Player Sirius XM Satellite Ready Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

