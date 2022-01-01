2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5" Touchscreen Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Performance Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.16 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth 9 SPEAKERS Audio input jack for mobile devices RADIO: 430 Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Premium Sound Package Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench Leather-Faced Bucket Seats 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available Remote engine start: keyfob Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black

