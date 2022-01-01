Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $243 B/W

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $243 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8139745
  • Stock #: NK148289A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR687298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start!

Compare at $37078 - Our Price is just $35998!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 45,000 kms. It's white knuckle clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. The top trim for the Grand Caravan, this GT comes with amazing aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, 2nd and 3rd row power windows, fuel economizer mode, automatic headlamps fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, 2nd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go seats with tailgate seating, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outlet, and remote start for convenience and style. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG5KR687298.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $44112 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
6.5" Touchscreen
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Performance Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
9 SPEAKERS
Audio input jack for mobile devices
RADIO: 430
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Premium Sound Package
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
Remote engine start: keyfob
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black

