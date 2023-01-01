$66,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat 3-Inch lift, Full Load
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat 3-Inch lift, Full Load
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$66,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,809 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4
3-Inch Lift
Upgraded Wheels and Tires
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance
Panoramic Moon Roof
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Upgraded Leather Interior
Tonneau Cover
Bed Liner
Upgraded Speaker System
Heated Mirrors
Running Boards
+ much, much, more!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 178,809 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium F-350 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen, side running boards, 10-way power front seats, a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT1KEF99023.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161