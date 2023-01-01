$72,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,880
+ taxes & licensing
MSA Ford Sales
604-856-9000
2019 Ford F-350
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
$72,880
+ taxes & licensing
86,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9731854
- Stock #: PTK32224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # PTK32224
- Mileage 86,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD -inc: (6R140) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MSA Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1