Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

86,874 KM

Details Description Features

$72,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,880

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

  1. 9731854
  2. 9731854
  3. 9731854
  4. 9731854
  5. 9731854
  6. 9731854
  7. 9731854
  8. 9731854
  9. 9731854
  10. 9731854
Contact Seller

$72,880

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,874KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9731854
  • Stock #: PTK32224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PTK32224
  • Mileage 86,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD -inc: (6R140) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MSA Ford Sales

2017 Ford Edge Titan...
 18,010 KM
$36,880 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 96,223 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 75,328 KM
$64,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MSA Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-856-XXXX

(click to show)

604-856-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory