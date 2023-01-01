$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fiesta
SE Sedan - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors - $103.29 /Wk
80,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10090515
- Stock #: AG1178
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ1KM135939
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,427 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Compact on the outside in a true sense, but grandiose and extremely well built on the inside. This 2019 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With compact dimensions, this 2019 Ford Fiesta offers everything you might need from a small city car. Practicality is everything, and with the versatile, modern interior, it is easy to adjust your Fiesta to your specific needs. It offers nimble highly agile handling, and unlike any other cub-compacts, the on-road control is like that of a sports car!This sedan has 80,427 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Sedan. Upgrade to this Fiesta SE and you'll receive stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats with unique cloth material, power heated side mirrors, Ford's Mykey system, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power front and rear windows and piano black interior trim. It also comes with SYNC communications & entertainment system paired with a 6 speaker audio system and a 4.2 inch center display, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, power door locks, multiple safety airbags, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Sync, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4BJ1KM135939.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $103.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Sync
