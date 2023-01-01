Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fiesta

80,427 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE Sedan - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors - $103.29 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE Sedan - Heated Seats - Heated Mirrors - $103.29 /Wk

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090515
  • Stock #: AG1178
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ1KM135939

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AG1178
  • Mileage 80,427 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Compact on the outside in a true sense, but grandiose and extremely well built on the inside. This 2019 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With compact dimensions, this 2019 Ford Fiesta offers everything you might need from a small city car. Practicality is everything, and with the versatile, modern interior, it is easy to adjust your Fiesta to your specific needs. It offers nimble highly agile handling, and unlike any other cub-compacts, the on-road control is like that of a sports car!This sedan has 80,427 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fiesta's trim level is SE Sedan. Upgrade to this Fiesta SE and you'll receive stylish aluminum wheels, heated front seats with unique cloth material, power heated side mirrors, Ford's Mykey system, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power front and rear windows and piano black interior trim. It also comes with SYNC communications & entertainment system paired with a 6 speaker audio system and a 4.2 inch center display, Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, power door locks, multiple safety airbags, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Sync, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4BJ1KM135939.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $103.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Sync

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 19,280 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Maxima S...
 72,365 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 80,427 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory