Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

73,593 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FULLY LOADED HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium FULLY LOADED HYBRID

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406334
  • Stock #: AH9534
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR155915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,593 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATINGS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS


Discover exceptional efficiency and style with the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai. This hybrid sedan seamlessly blends eco-conscious technology with premium features for an unmatched driving experience. Glide through city streets and highways while saving on fuel costs, thanks to the Fusion's innovative hybrid powertrain. Inside, the Titanium trim spoils you with luxurious touches, including leather seating, advanced infotainment, and cutting-edge safety features. Don't miss your chance to own this eco-friendly beauty. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and experience the perfect fusion of performance and sustainability in the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium. Drive home your dream car now!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 182,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 123,173 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 4,620 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory