$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium FULLY LOADED HYBRID
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10406334
- Stock #: AH9534
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU4KR155915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,593 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATINGS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS
Discover exceptional efficiency and style with the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium, now available at Abbotsford Hyundai. This hybrid sedan seamlessly blends eco-conscious technology with premium features for an unmatched driving experience. Glide through city streets and highways while saving on fuel costs, thanks to the Fusion's innovative hybrid powertrain. Inside, the Titanium trim spoils you with luxurious touches, including leather seating, advanced infotainment, and cutting-edge safety features. Don't miss your chance to own this eco-friendly beauty. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and experience the perfect fusion of performance and sustainability in the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium. Drive home your dream car now!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
