2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Automatic Emergency Braking Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Wheels: 18" Premium-Painted Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay 12 Speakers VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation Park Assist Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights SYNC 3 Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 4G LTE Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats

