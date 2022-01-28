$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost - Aluminum Wheels
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
21,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8269395
- Stock #: NE316884A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH2K5105172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,885 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Mustang attracts drivers with its impressive ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance icon. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 21,885 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang's trim level is EcoBoost. This Mustang EcoBoost offers plenty of power, great fuel economy and an exceptional list of features such as aluminum wheels, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include a proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, Ford Mykey and a 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Streaming Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH2K5105172.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Push Button Start
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Control
6 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Cargo: trunk
