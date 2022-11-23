2019 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9393658

9393658 Stock #: 23UTNB80632

23UTNB80632 VIN: 1FTER1FH6KLA80632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # 23UTNB80632

Mileage 42,775 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.