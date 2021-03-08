Menu
2019 Ford Transit

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6686171
  • Stock #: A2790
  • VIN: 1FMZK1YM2KKA43921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

8 PASSENGERS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

