2019 Ford Transit
VAN XL One Owner, Local, Rear Cam
$51,995
- Stock #: BT7844
- VIN: 1FTYE1DM7KKA57844
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,144 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local! Local 2019 Ford T-150! Options/Features/History: - One Owner - Local - Flex Fuel - No Major Accident Claims - Rear Cam - 180-Degree Barn Doors - Overhead Shelf - Remote Keyless Entry + much more! For an efficient hauler, you can't do any better than this Ford Transit. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 116,144 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Transit Van's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYE1DM7KKA57844. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $212.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $1690 documentation fee ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! We are located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the premier retailer of used vehicles in the Lower Mainland. You can rest assured knowing that in order for us to operate in an Auto Mall, we are held to the utmost standard of service and reliability in the Pre-Owned vehicle market. o~o
