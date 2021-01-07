2019 Genesis G70

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Navigation System Heads-Up Display SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Nappa leather seat trim Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior parking camera rear 15 Speakers Distance-Pacing Cruise Control Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Wheels: 19" Unique 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Assist warning Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Nav

