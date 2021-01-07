Menu
2019 Genesis G70

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2019 Genesis G70

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD - Navigation

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Sport AWD - Navigation

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6557016
  • Stock #: GV047544A
  • VIN: KMTG74LE9KU018860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Himalayan Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!

This Genesis G70 is the ideal balance between luxury and performance. This 2019 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Introducing this all-new 2019 Genesis G70. Expressing power that is forceful, yet never feels forced. Engineered to excel not just on paper, but on pavement. Equipped to entertain and inform. Protect and connect. Designed, in every aspect, to celebrate the pure, unbridled fun of sporty driving. It's himalayan gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our G70's trim level is 3.3T Sport AWD. Luxury and performance come together perfectly in this stunning Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. Standard features include a sport appearance package, Brembo brakes, dual exhaust, quilted Nappa leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights with adaptive cornering, a multi-view camera system, a head-up display, wireless charging, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lexicon premium audio, a power sunroof, various driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Premium Audio
Navigation
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Nappa leather seat trim
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior parking camera rear
15 Speakers
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Wheels: 19" Unique 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy
Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services
Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Assist warning
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Nav

