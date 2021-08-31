This Genesis G70 is the ideal balance between luxury and performance. This 2019 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Introducing this all-new 2019 Genesis G70. Expressing power that is forceful, yet never feels forced. Engineered to excel not just on paper, but on pavement. Equipped to entertain and inform. Protect and connect. Designed, in every aspect, to celebrate the pure, unbridled fun of sporty driving. This sedan has 30,279 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our G70's trim level is 2.0T Elite AWD. The Elite trim brings more luxury to every drive in this G70. Standard features include leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lexicon 15-speaker premium audio, blind spot assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Blind Spot Assist
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services
Artificial Leather Seat Trim
