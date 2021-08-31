2019 Genesis G70

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 2 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7867632

7867632 Stock #: GV049585A

GV049585A VIN: KMTG64LA1KU010977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GV049585A

Mileage 30,279 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 18" aluminum alloy wheels Blind Spot Assist Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services Artificial Leather Seat Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.